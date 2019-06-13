Prette in pole position in front of the 24 Hours fans

Louis Prette clinched pole position on the Le Mans circuit, at the end of the single timed qualifying session which dictated the starting grid. It was a vibrant qualifying session which saw the first three drivers bunched within six tenths of a second, setting things up for a fine show for the race on Saturday morning, just a few hours ahead of the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Trofeo Pirelli. A very even field and contained breakaways in the class which saw Louis Prette soar in the qualification times. Thanks to a time of 3'57"269, the Formula Racing driver sealed the right to start in first position for the fourth time this season, gaining the additional point for the pole, and reducing to two points the gap from the leader of the overall standings Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) who will start tomorrow from the second row. Behind the poleman, 433 milliseconds off, was Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126) and Adam Carroll (Ferrari Budapest), 571 behind. The three were the only ones able to break the 3'58" wall.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. The prize for pole position went to Emanuele Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) among the drivers entered in the category. The Italian, with a time of 4'02"227 was the fastest, ahead of Jan Danis (Scuderia Praha) and the championship leader Jack Brown (Graypaul Nottingham) by 1"469. Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa) will start out alongside him.

Coppa Shell. James Weiland (Rossocorsa) was the protagonist of a brilliant performance which, in addition to guaranteeing the pole position in the Shell Cup, placed him into eighth place overall. The American driver finished the lap in 4'04 "047, half a second ahead of Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) and seven tenths in front of Thomas Tipple (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) who comes from the Ferrari Challenge North America. Filling out the second row will be Tani Hanna, at the head of the overall standings, with 4'05 "659 on the stopwatch.

Coppa Shell Am. Henrik Jansen claimed the third pole position of the season with a time of 4’07”732. The Formula Racing driver kept Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen) in check, leading the overall class rankings, with a margin of eight tenths of a second. Alexander Nussbaumer (Scuderia Gohm) and Mark Fuller follow with 1"2 and 1"8 respectively.

Schedule. Saturday, at 10:15 local time, the 35-minute race gets underway, a few hours ahead of the start of the 24 Hours.