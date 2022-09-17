Pin and Engstler first at Silverstone

Coppa Shell Europe. Franz Engstler took a third consecutive championship win, stretching his lead in the rankings, where he now holds a 29-point advantage over Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing), who started from the leading position on the grid. The German driver managed to tenaciously defend his leadership in the first stages of the race, but in the end had to relinquish the position due to the attacks from Engstler who, having reached the lead, gradually broke away to eventually cross the line in first place, setting the fastest lap in the process. Behind him was Sartingen, who successfully fended off a comeback from Manuela Gostner (CDP - MP Racing), who was also forced to surrender third position to Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P) due to a spin on the final lap.



In the Am class, Alexander Nussbaumer turned the morning's pole position into a triumph thanks to a convincing performance, allowing him to pass the chequered flag ahead of Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München). On the third step of the podium was Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing), after Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), who even produced the fastest lap, was lumbered with a 25-second sanction at the finish for a collision with Englishman Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham), posting fifth. Ahead of him was Matthias Moser (Baron Motorsport), who was able to climb six grid positions.

Programme. The second day at Silverstone gets underway tomorrow with the Coppa Shell qualifying at 09.00, followed by the Trofeo Pirelli at 09.45. The races kick off, in the same order, at 14.00 and 15.10 respectively.

