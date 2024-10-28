Owen and UK win gold medal in Valencia

The magical moment continues for James Owen who, after becoming world champion in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, also won the gold medal at the end of the Fia Motorsport Games race, held at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia.

The English driver was the author of a leading race, at the start in second position defending himself against the attacks of Fontana (Venezuela), then catching and then overtaking the race leader, Velasco Sanchez (Spain), one lap from the end. The latter, who had regained the lead on the final lap after a collision with Owen, suffered a 25-second penalty along with six other riders for violating the starting procedure, which effectively changed the final order of finish.

The competition reserved many duels for the spectators in attendance, with Kajaia (Georgia), Sartingen (Germany) and Hurni (Switzerland), among others, taking the silver medal under the chequered flag followed by Velasco Sanchez (Spain). At the foot of the podium was Germany, with Axel Sartingen, ahead of Venezuela (Fontana), Lebanon (Shair), Sweden (Kinch), Georgia (Kajaia), Italy (Scudieri), Portugal (Ramos) and the USA (Clark).