New date for Finali Mondiali

Ferrari announced that the Finali Mondiali, originally scheduled from 2 to 8 November at Mugello, will be held at the Tuscan track from 16 to 22 November. The event, which celebrates the end of the Attività Sportive GT season, was postponed to ensure that the entire Ferrari family will be present at the year's most eagerly awaited event. This followed a change in the endurance world championship calendar, which created an overlap in dates with the new location of the fifth round in Bahrain.

The programme will feature Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli cars, with the final act of the Prancing Horse one-make series and the Finali Mondiali, as well as cars from the XX and F1 Clienti programmes and the most significant GT racing models from the last thirty years brought to the track by Club Competizioni GT.