Gatting goes into Trofeo Pirelli history: “When chasing a dream, there are no obstacles”

Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) is the first woman to win the Trofeo Pirelli. She sealed the title first-off on the opening day of the Finali Mondiali at Mugello. This triumph is the culmination of a season where the Danish champion stood out for her determination and consistent results. She notched up three wins and many podiums, with pole positions and fast laps, all confirming her class and great chemistry with the 488 Challenge EVO.

The following are her first reactions at the end of Race-1 on the Tuscan circuit, which saw her finish fourth.

