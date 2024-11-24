Medler Runs Consistent en Route to Ferrari Challenge Race 1 Win in Las Vegas

Under the bright lights, Ferrari Challenge took to the streets and the Strip for its first race at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

A mix of green and yellow flag laps combined for an intriguing contest from more than 35 cars. The brief caution set up a 15-minute dash to the checkered flag on the 3.853-mile circuit, taking place just prior to Formula 1 qualifying.

Only one driver held onto his pole position for the win, while the remaining three class winners – including a first-timer in 2024 – fought through the field to victory.

Trofeo Pirelli. Dylan Medler (The Collection) followed up his championship-winning efforts with an overall Race 1 victory in Las Vegas. The Trofeo Pirelli champion started from the lead and held the position throughout the 30-minute race.

Series newcomer, Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa), finished closely behind by .8 seconds, with Brian Cook – the Trofeo Pirelli Am class champion – in third place.

Of Cook’s former competitors in Trofeo Pirelli Am, Californian Grey Fauvre (Ferrari of San Francisco) scored the win and his best finish of the season in Sin City by nearly four seconds. Ferrari Challenge Japan contender Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia KK) finished second with Brandon Kruse (Ferrari of Central Florida) in third.