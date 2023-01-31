Matt Kurzejewski finished Race 2 in Dubai in a dominating fashion

Trofeo Pirelli Winter Challenge. All eyes were on Matt Kurzejewski of Ferrari Westlake that showcased an extraordinary performance in Race 1, securing first position in the Trofeo Pirelli. Starting Race 2 second position on the grid, he made it his mission to withhold the crown, achieving the top position of Race 2 with a record of the best Lap time of 2’03’’962 in lap 3.

Kurzejewski’s determination to win the race was shown as early as first Lap, overtaking Jeremy Clarke of Ferrari Beverly hills that finished Race 2 second in position, followed by Carl Cavers of Graypaul Nottingham in third position.

Coppa Shell Winter Challenge. Jaimes Geddie (Al Tayer Motors), remained in top of the podium in Race 2, after a surprising come back in the 7th lap when the Lebanese racer Tani Hanna (Formula Racing) had been temporarily out of the race after receiving a Drive Through penalty. Tani Hanna, however made a superb come back securing second position in the race on the expense of Maya Hartage (Al Tayer Motors), that finished third.

Trofeo Pirelli AM Asia Pacific. Starting first on the grid, Nobuhiro Imada from Rosso Scuderia had faced an unfortunate minor incident as early as the second lap when attempting to reclaim his position in the race, which resulted in putting the much-anticipated racer on the pit lane for the rest of the race. Yudai Uchida of Rosso Scuderia took advantage of the opportunity to close the race heading the division and secured the first stand of the podium followed by Philippe Prette (Blackbird Concessionaires) in second place.

Coppa Shell Asia Pacific. Jay Park (FMK) domination did not stop at Race 1, he protected his position in the Race 2 securing first place in an extraordinary fashion. Second place was claimed by Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka) who has defended his second position from beginning to end of the race, leaving Kazuyuki with no option but to settle for the third spot.

The Coppa Shell AM Class had witnessed a different scenario in Race 2. Shigeru Kamiue (European Version) this time remained in the lead of the division, in contrary to Race 1. Shigeru Kamiue claimed back the first place of the podium, finishing the race at a leading position he began with. The second place went to Baby KEI this time.

Next Race. The next round of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific takes place in Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi in February 3rd to 5th, 2023.