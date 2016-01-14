Marchionne: “A great success”

14 gennaio 2016

“An unforgettable experience to have 50,000 fans here” Scarperia, 8 November – “This event has been amazingly successful, attracting a crowd of 50,000 fans to Mugello. It shows just how important this marque is, not just in the world of the automobile, but also for this country.” This was what Ferrari President, Sergio Marchionne had to say about the big crowd that turned up in Mugello to watch the Finali Mondiali, which ended today with the Ferrari Challenge world titles being decided. The fans were also treated to a display from Scuderia Ferrari, featuring the race drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. “Everyone here today can tell that we are going in the right direction. In Formula 1, Maurizio Arrivabene and the whole team are doing a good job: we have not won the 2015 title, which is a shame, but development of the 2016 car gives us cause to believe in it for next season.” The president arrived in the morning and met the many owners and fans who packed the paddock from the early hours. He handed out the prizes to the Ferrari Challenge world champions and also did a lap of the track in the brand new F12tdf, driven by Sebastian Vettel who premiered the very latest creation from the Maranello company. Kimi Raikkonen had managing director Amedeo Felisa as a passenger, while Esteban Gutierrez had the marque’s vice president, Piero Ferrari alongside him. The day ended with the traditional “family photo” featuring all the drivers from every category, following on from the crowd-pleasing demonstration from the Scuderia’s Formula 1 drivers.