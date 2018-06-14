14 giugno 2018

Le Mans, 14 June 2018 - The 2018 Road to Le Mans will feature a maximum grid of fifty cars with five manufacturers. In the first two races of the 2018 season, at Le Castellet and Monza it is two wins for Ferrari, with Kessel Racing collecting doubles with their Ferrari 488 GT3 cars. On the pole position side it is one to Ferrari and one to Porsche. The crews. Kessel Racing is leading the championship with Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini in the #8 Ferrari 488 GT3, but racing for the Swiss team are also John Hartshorne and Oliver Hancock on the #50 car and Claudio Schiavoni and Andrea Piccini on the #88. Spirit Of Race will have two cars, the iconic #51 for Christoph Ulrich and Maurizio Mediani and the #54 for Louis-Philippe Soenen and Frederic Vervisch. AF Corse will be on track with the #71 car of Piergiuseppe Perazzini and Marco Cioci while Martin Grab and Gino Forgione will drive the StileF Squadra Corse’s 458 Italia GT3. Schedule. The drivers will race two 55-minute encounters on the full 13.6 km Le Mans circuit, with the first scheduled for Thursday evening and the second on Saturday lunch time.