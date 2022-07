The former German Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil (Gohm Motorsport) was back on track for round four of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the Hockenheim circuit in Germany. Who better than he to explain the secrets of his prestigious and historic home track, which opened ninety years ago in 1932. With its last refurbishment in 2002, the Hockenheimring expanded to an overall length of 4,574 metres, with fast sections and very technical turns.