Hites, Ghandour, Issa and Davies are the pole-men the qualifying 1

Mugello 25 ottobre 2019

The Ferrari Challenge North America contingent completed the first qualifying session of the 2019 Finali Mondiali at Mugello. After a day of rain yesterday, drivers were greeted by a damp, but drying circuit. During the course of the thirty minute session, the Challenge cars were required to make use of the wet Pirelli tires, however, the conditions meant that still the best laps were set at the end of the session, when the track was at its driest. Trofeo Pirelli. Benjamin Hites (The Collection) took pole position in the opening qualifying session of the Finali Mondiali, besting his chief championship rival, Cooper MacNeil (Scuderia Corsa – Ferrari of Westlake) by nearly eight tenths of a second. The duo will undoubtedly have an intense fight for the overall win in this afternoon’s race. Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) completed the top three in the Trofeo Pirelli class, but was a bit off the pace of the leading pair, electing to be more cautious in the changing conditions. Trofeo Pirelli AM. Ziad Ghandour (Boardwalk Ferrari) took the top spot in the Trofeo Pirelli Am category besting Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) and John Megrue (Ferrari of Long Island). Ziad’s time of 2:08.274 was set, like many of the top qualifying times, towards the end of the session as the track progressively dried. Trofeo Pirelli AM championship leader Neil Gehani (Continental Autosports) elected to remain conservative in his qualifying session, meaning he will start fourth in class, setting a time that was two seconds off the pace of Neil. Coppa Shell. Mark Issa (Ferrari of Atlanta) did an excellent job to qualify in the top three overall and as the Coppa Shell pole-man with a time of 2:08.050. Claude Senhoreti (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) took second, leading third place qualifier Brian Davis by nearly seven tenths of a second. Mark has already confirmed as the Coppa Shell champion, meaning he will be free to pursue overall podium glory in this afternoon’s race. Coppa Shell AM. Mark Davies (Wide World Ferrari) took pole position in the Coppa Shell Am category, besting leading championship rivals Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) and Jay Schreibman (Cauley Ferrari). While Mark is out of contention for the championship, Brad and Jay are separated by only two points at the head of the Coppa Shell Am championship and are sure to aggressively compete for each point available.