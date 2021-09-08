High Speed Road America Serves as Culmination of 2021 NA Season

The Ferrari Challenge North America championship will make its final stop in North America for the 2021 season at the famed Road America circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin in the coming weekend. Forty-five examples of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo car will take the green flag as the season races towards its conclusion.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) missed the Indianapolis weekend due to conflicts with his other racing commitments, but makes his return at Road America as the sole entrant in the Trofeo Pirelli category and with a certainly insurmountable points haul to date. Things are a bit tighter, however, in the Trofeo Pirelli AM1 category where Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) took an important fifteen point advantage over Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) at the previous weekend at Indianapolis with back to back wins, but should Martin accomplish the same feat, the championship will be impossibly tight heading into the Finali Mondiali. In AM2 meanwhile, things could not be any closer as Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) leads Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) by a single point, with two race weekends yet to run and a good weekend at Road America could make their lives significantly easier at the final round in Mugello.



Coppa Shell. Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) will only need to cleanly navigate the weekend to earn his first-ever championship in Ferrari Challenge competition. He currently leads Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) by 31 points, meaning the Coleman would need an almighty closing couple of rounds, and Musial Jr. would need some tremendously bad luck to change the standings. In Coppa Shell AM, Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) finds himself at the head of the pack by eight points over John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) after a season marked by Cawley’s unerring consistency. While he has yet to win a race, Cawley’s consistent presence on the podium has earned him top spot to date.



Schedule. The drivers of the Ferrari Challenge championship will enjoy two test days on Wednesday and Thursday before proceeding into official practice sessions on Friday. Qualifying and Race 1 will take place on Saturday while Sunday’s schedule will offer the same, and also mark the conclusion of the North American portion of the 2021 season for Ferrari Challenge before the teams head to the final round at the Mugello circuit for the Finali Mondiali.

