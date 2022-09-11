Helio Castroneves Makes Ferrari Challenge Paddock Visit

Helio Castroneves is a man of immense racing talents and holds an unmatched racing resume. Four times the winner of the Indy 500 and two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, Helio is no stranger to a racing paddock. And yet he is most definitely a novice of the Ferrari Challenge championship. As a founding member of The Concours Club, a Ferrari Challenge championship partner and with club President Aaron Weiss (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) in a pitched championship battle, it only made sense for the man they call “Spiderman” for his fence climbs after Indy 500 wins to make a visit and learn what this championship is all about.

