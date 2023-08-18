Great anticipation for last two rounds of UK series

After the Snetterton, Oulton Park and Brands Hatch rounds, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK is on its summer break before returning for the season’s last two appointments to decide the titles. The remaining events are at Silverstone, 1-3 September, and outside the UK, Spa-Francorchamps, 15-17 September, in a trip coinciding with the Ferrari Challenge Europe.

Across the Channel. As it happens, several British Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell drivers already experienced an unranked European series race in June at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France on the occasion of the 24 Hours. Some 70 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos were there from all the Prancing Horse one-make series.

Trofeo Pirelli. Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) tops the Trofeo Pirelli standings with 88 points after three wins in the first three races and podium finishes in all the others. Despite only receiving his licence in early 2022, the Northern Irishman has also clocked up plenty of fast laps and pole positions, with intense work bringing constant and rapid improvement. The Dutchman H. Sikkens (HR Owen), 16 points behind, with two victories to his name (at Oulton Park and Brands Hatch), is battling him for the title, won last year by Lucky Khera. Carl Cavers (Graypaul Nottingham), still looking for his first win in his maiden season in the Trofeo Pirelli after his promotion from the Coppa Shell, is just one point behind. The top three have shared the season’s victories, except for the last race at Brands Hatch, when the experienced Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) was first under the chequered flag.

Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell, Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) appears out of reach on 95 points after five consecutive wins. He has only lost at Brands Hatch, where he still finished third on the podium. Victory went to Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham), second in the standings with 73 points, who looks like the only remaining challenger to Hogarth, given that Stuart Marston (Maranello Sales), third in the standings, is on 49 points.

Recurring names. There are often three drivers named Paul competing in a race. Besides Simmerson and Hogarth, there is also Rogers, who, despite a pole position and a fastest lap, is yet to climb the podium this year.

Not just “British”. Alongside the Dutchman Sikkens, the “foreigners” in this series also include Ghanaian newcomer William Tewiah (Graypaul Birmingham), who already has six points and proudly displays his country’s flag on the livery of his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. Faisal Al-Faisal (HR Owen), licensed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is another non-European driver and an old friend of the championship. He has come close to the podium three times, finishing fourth (33 points to his credit).