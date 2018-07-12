12 luglio 2018

London, 12 July 2018 – Ferrari is once again showcasing its incredible product range at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, from 12-15 July 2018. Star attractions from Ferrari Attività Sportive GT will include the incredible range of track-only XX Programmes cars, which are a regular crowd favourite and which demonstrate the company’s commitment to providing clients with the opportunity to become an integral part of the Prancing Horse’s development and testing programme for new technology but also the F1 Clienti single-seaters. On display in the Michelin Supercar Paddock will be an FXX, a 599XX and a FXX K EVO. Pit stop challenge. A new feature from Ferrari for 2018 is a Ferrari Pit Stop Challenge which is located in the Race Car Paddock: members of the public will have the chance to simulate being part of a Ferrari Challenge pit crew, changing wheels and tyres in a timed environment that replicates race conditions. Le Mans car. Ferrari Competizioni GT division will also be part of the show with the 488 GTE which was driven at the Le Mans 24 Hours race in 2018 by Toni Vilander, twice winner, Antonio Giovinazzi and Luis Felipe Derani. Various Ferrari works drivers will alternate at the wheel of the cars: James Calado will drive the 488 GTE while David Rigon, Olivier Beretta and Alessandro Pier Guidi will bring the XX Programmes cars up the famous hill. Marc Gené will be driving an F60 Formula 1 single-seater in an exhibition run with the Scuderia Ferrari. Road range. People will also have the chance to see the new Ferrari 488 Pista and 812 Superfast, both of which are making their UK dynamic debut at the event. The Ferrari 488 Pista is the latest Special Series mid-engined V8 which is sure to become a future classic, just as have its predecessors, the Challenge Stradale, the 430 Scuderia and the 458 Speciale. The 812 Superfast is also the latest a superlative line of front-engined V12 GT cars, with a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine delivering an incredible 800hp. Awards winner. Also on display in the Michelin Supercar Paddock, and taking part in the Supercar Runs up the famed hillclimb twice each day, are the Ferrari Portofino and the Ferrari GTC4Lusso T – which share a version of the 3.9 litre twin-turbo V8 engine which has won the International Engine of the Year award for the last 3 years, and which also appears in the 488 Pista. The LaFerrari Aperta will also be returning to the event in 2018, after its debut at the company’s 70th Anniversary celebrations last year.