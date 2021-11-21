Luka Nurmi world champion in Trofeo Pirelli, Brunsborg in Am

After becoming the youngest winner in Ferrari Challenge history, Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) has now become its youngest ever world champion. The final outcome of the 2021 Finali Mondiali came after an exhilarating challenge that had thrilled the crowds in the Mugello stands. The Am title went to Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing).

Trofeo Pirelli. With two victories already earned in the championship’s two final races on the Tuscan circuit, Luka Nurmi got the race underway from pole position determined to scoop the world title. The initial phase of the race was hampered by some rear-field collisions, forcing the Safety Car out and effectively putting an end to the challenge aspirations of Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P), Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) and Luca Ludwig (Octane 126). Meanwhile Trofeo Pirelli Europe title winner Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) got held up and dropped down the order.

After another Safety Car entry, this time due to contact in the middle of the pack, the race was to experience its most thrilling moments in the latter part, with Nurmi fending off attacks from Niccolò Schirò, while Cooper Macneil (Ferrari of Westlake) managed to overhaul Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) with a nifty manoeuvre to snatch P3.

The closing stages of the race played out amid some enthralling battles for first and third place on the podium. In a nail-biting final lap, Luka Nurmi warded off Schirò's assaults and went on to clinch the world title, crowning an extraordinary debut season in the Ferrari Challenge. Behind Italian Schirò, North American series dominator Macneil managed to keep Paulsen's comeback in check to finish third across the line.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. The title of Am world champion was claimed by Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing), who started from pole position determined to seek redemption after his runner-up spot had handed the European Championship title to Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team). The early stages of the race were marred by mid-group contacts which would prompt a Safety Car entrance. Brunsborg managed to stay out of the tussles and hold on to the first position in the class, in spite of a comeback from a surprising Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) who notched up a series of fastest laps in the process. Behind, an untarnished Ange Barde (SF Cote d'Azur - IB Fast) who, after taking third position, was then able to fend off the assaults from, first Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) and later the European series champion, Sergio Paulet.