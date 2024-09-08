Finali Mondiali at Imola; online ticket sales open

The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola will host the Finali Mondiali Ferrari from 16 to 20 October, the eagerly awaited event that marks the conclusion of not only the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli season but also all of Corse Clienti’s exclusive activities off the track, celebrating the successes of the Prancing Horse manufacturer.

This unmissable event draws thousands of tifosi and Ferrari enthusiasts each year, eager to experience a weekend of live Ferrari passion.

Ticket sales are now open for the event in Romagna, available through the online platform accessible via this Link . Tickets can be purchased for individual days, 19 or 20 October, or a mini-subscription for Saturday and Sunday, when the Finali Mondiali races and the spectacular Ferrari Show take centre stage.

The detailed programme of the event will be published shortly on the same site.