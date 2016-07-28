28 luglio 2016

Sochi, 27 July 2016 – It is all set at the Sochi Autodrom for the first Ferrari Racing Days in Russia. The city that hosts Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Russian Federation and in 2014 was the venue for the Winter Olympic Games will provide the perfect background for the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe as well as for a series of track sessions for the cars of the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti. Scuderia show. Scuderia Ferrari's performance on Sunday is certainly due to be one of the highlights. Andrea Bertolini, Formula 1 team test driver and experienced endurance racer, will drive the F60. Andrea has completed nearly 400 car tests, including single-seaters and cars for sale to customers, and in 2015 won the World Endurance Championship in the GTE-Am class at the wheel of the Ferrari 458 Italia GTE of SMP Racing team along with Russia's Aleksey Basov and Victor Shaytar. Thousands of fans expected. Thousands of fans are expected to line the track, built on the site of the 2014 Olympic facilities, enriching their holidays on the Black Sea with a trip to the circuit to witness the grand spectacle of dozens of Ferraris that will be taking part in the activities of Corse Clienti but not just. The Ferrari Challenge Europe is now in its fourth round with the fight for the Trofeo Pirelli extremely open. Bjorn Grossmann tops the rankings, but Philipp Baron and Marcello Puglisi certainly don't plan on giving up. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am and Coppa Shell, Britain's Sam Smeeth and Germany's Thomas Loefflad will be trying to extend their lead in the standings. Incredible single-seaters and cars. Ten sessions for F1 Clienti and the cars of the XX Programmes are also due to take place at the Ferrari Racing Days in Sochi. The F1 Clienti on track will include an F10 (2010), an F2005 and an F300, while among the cars of the XX Programmes will be some FXX Ks, the latest car of this very special activity, with over 1000 hp and a hybrid technology derived from Formula 1, plus one FXX and nine 599XXs, the second car the XX Programmes. In the paddock. As always during the Ferrari Racing Days the attractions are not confined to the track. Lots of Ferrari clients will be parked in the paddock and will also lap the track thanks to the "Passione Ferrari" initiative, while many entertainment areas will provide the Russian public with a complete picture of the Ferrari sports world.