Ferrari Finali Mondiali to be presented at Imola on 2 October

On Wednesday 2 October at 12 p.m., the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari at Imola will host the press conference presenting the 2024 Ferrari Finali Mondiali which will take place from 15 to 21 October at the historic sporting venue in Emilia-Romagna.

Taking part in the press conference will be Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti; Gianmaria Manghi, Head of the Political Secretariat for the Presidency of the Emilia-Romagna Region; Marco Panieri, Mayor of Imola; and Gian Carlo Minardi, President of Formula Imola.

The event will also be attended by Ferrari official driver Alessio Rovera, who is competing this season in the FIA WEC with the 296 LMGT3 in the class for production-derived cars; he is also taking part in the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup and in the IMSA Sportscar Championship – Endurance Cup with the same car from the Prancing Horse.

The press event will be held in the circuit’s Media Center – Sala Polivalente room and will be used to present the programme for the Ferrari event, which can also be viewed at the dedicated website: https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corse-clienti/finali-mondiali .

Journalists and media operators who wish to attend the press conference should confirm in writing by 27 September to the following email address: media@autodromoimola.it.

Media accreditation for the Ferrari Finali Mondiali must be requested via the dedicated portal following the indications supplied: https://www.ferrari.com/it-IT/media-centre/media-accreditation.