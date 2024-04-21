Comments from the Race 2 podium at Brands Hatch

Gilbert Yates, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “Really good race, really good race. It was tough at the start, I tried to get some quali-level laps in as best as I could with the tyres, I got a small gap and tried to manage the gap the whole race. Just kept the pace, and managed the gap, we kept the gap to three seconds and got it home”.

John Dhillon, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “A good weekend, I think the best I could have done especially today. My position I think was a little bit out. I expected to be P3 on the grid today in terms of qualifying, but I was P4. The P2 place I nearly got towards the end, and obviously Andrew (Morrow) had a problem from what they’re telling me. I managed to nearly catch P2 but here I am in P3. I think one or two more laps maybe would have been a good fight for P2. Thanks to the team as well”.

Robert Rees: winner in the Coppa Shell: