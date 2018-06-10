Ferrari Challenge puts on Spectacular Show in Montreal

10 giugno 2018

10 June 2018 (Montreal, QC) - Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli wrapped up its fourth round in North America style at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve under gorgeous blue skies and packed grandstands. Spectators were in for a treat as 38 Ferrari 488 Challenge race cars again took to the grid for the second race of the weekend. All the action began at 11:15 with recon followed by a 25 minute race. Trofeo Pirelli Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari Beverly Hills) again took the top step on the podium in a race interrupted by two lengthy caution periods. Attributing his advantage over Peter Ludwig (Wide World of Cars) to traction out of the circuit's slow corners, Cooper was able to consistently generate and maintain an advantage throughout the race distance. James Weiland (Boardwalk Ferrari) took his first podium of the weekend after finishing in third position. Trofeo Pirelli Am Alfred Caiola (Ferrari of Long Island) took his first win of the season at Montreal holding off Race 1 winner Dave Musial (Lake Forest Sportscars) and Ross Chouest (Ferrari of Palm Beach) for the win. Significant traffic always plays a factor in Montreal and this was especially true for the Trofeo Pirelli Am field as they competed with fast running Coppa Shell drivers and the back of the Trofeo Pirelli class. Coppa Shell Thomas Tippl (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) completed another clean sweep in Montreal, winning both races and demonstrating a speed and consistency not matched by anyone in the Coppa Shell category. Consistently dicing with Trofeo Pirelli Am drivers, Thomas had a strong gap between the second place finisher, Mark Fuller (Ferrari of Westlake) and third place, Michael Fassbender (Ferrari North America). Coppa Shell Am Penalties affected the results in Coppa Shell Am after Dale Katechis (Miller Motorcars) crossed the line first in class but a 30 second penalty for incident responsibility dropped him down to 7th when it was all said and done. James Camp (Ferrari of South Bay) thus took his first win of the season while Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) moved up to second and Al Hegyi (Ferrari of Newport Beach) took his second podium of the weekend, in third. Schedule Ferrari Challenge returns to action on July 26th at Watkins Glen International Speedway. 458 EVO cars will return as well to the field, ensuring a spectacular experience for fans and drivers alike at the historic upstate New York circuit.