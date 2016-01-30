30 gennaio 2016

Daytona Beach, 30 January 2016 - The drivers truly proved their talents and strategy in the second race of the weekend at Daytona International Speedway. From brilliant sportsmanship, strong competition and true excellence in racing, the 35-minute race was a delight for all the spectators in the bright colored grandstands and infield of the newly renovated circuit facility. Trofeo Pirelli. Results from yesterday's qualifications would determine the 36-driver starting grid. Ricardo Perez (Ferrari of Houston), who was the polesitter in Race 2, led the race for all 17 laps and marked the fastest lap at 1:49:128. But he wasn't alone. A fierce battle for the top five positions in the Trofeo Pirelli class continued behind him between Emmanuel Anassis (Ferrari Quebec), Gregory Romanelli (The Collection), Martin Fuentes (Ferrari of Beverly Hills), and Carlos Kauffman (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale). It went three wide at the start of the race in Turn 1 between Fuentes, Anassis and Romanelli, bringing the Ferraristi to their feet. Although all passed smoothly, Fuentes lost his second place position to Anassis within Lap 2. From there on out, the drivers battled one another for a podium finish. Behind Perez, Anassis finished in second place and Fuentes in third. Trofeo Pirelli AM. James Weiland (Boardwalk Ferrari) had a successful early start, finding himself racing against the Trofeo Pirelli drivers for the first half of the race. However, yesterday's winner, Steve Johnson (Ferrari Ft. Lauderdale) wouldn't let him out of sight, edging Weiland to his limits. And on several attempts, Wei Lu (Ferrari of Vancouver) tried to sneak in on the attack for a top three finish but unfortunately entered Turn 1 from the straightaway with too much force, losing him a chance for the podium. Johnson would stand on top of the podium steps again, with Weiland on his left and Arthur Romanelli (The Collection) on his right. Coppa Shell. Guest driver from the Ferrari Challenge European series, Rick Lovat (Ferrari of Ontario) found his success at Daytona today. Beginning in twentieth position, Lovat elevated his standing to twelfth overall and first in his class. And returning from tight competition at last year's Finali Mondiali in Mugello, Barry Zekelman (Ferrari of Ontario) maintained his ground against Chris Cagnazzi (Ferrari of Long Island) who continued at his tail. From the high speed push in the straightaway to the exit into the banking at Turn 6, both drivers seemed to compete in a race of their own. Both would finish strong in second (Zekelman) and third (Cagnazzi) in their Coppa Shell class. The next round of the North American season finds itself in the heart of California Wine Country at Sonoma Raceway April 8-10.