Ferrari Challenge North America 2022 calendar announced

Maranello 02 agosto 2021

After the preview presentation to the Ferrari North America drivers during the Indianapolis round, the 2022 calendar for the one-make Maranello marque has been announced.

It includes six rounds, the first of which will be from 2-6 March at the Circuit of the Americas, on some of the most spectacular and iconic tracks in the United States.

From April 6-10, the second round will take place on the famous banking of Daytona International Speedway before tackling Watkins Glen International from May 18-22.

The series will then return to Canada, on the Gilles Villeneuve circuit, alongside the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix before the event at the Indianapolis circuit, from 13 to 17 July.

The sixth and final round on US soil is scheduled for September 7-11 at Sonoma Raceway.

