Ferrari Challenge North America 2022 calendar announced

It includes six rounds, the first of which will be from 2-6 March at the Circuit of the Americas, on some of the most spectacular and iconic tracks in the United States.

From April 6-10, the second round will take place on the famous banking of Daytona International Speedway before tackling Watkins Glen International from May 18-22.

The series will then return to Canada, on the Gilles Villeneuve circuit, alongside the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix before the event at the Indianapolis circuit, from 13 to 17 July.

The sixth and final round on US soil is scheduled for September 7-11 at Sonoma Raceway.