Ferrari Challenge North America 2022 calendar announced

After the preview presentation to the Ferrari North America drivers during the Indianapolis round, the 2022 calendar for the one-make Maranello marque has been announced.
It includes six rounds, the first of which will be from 2-6 March at the Circuit of the Americas, on some of the most spectacular and iconic tracks in the United States.
From April 6-10, the second round will take place on the famous banking of Daytona International Speedway before tackling Watkins Glen International from May 18-22.
The series will then return to Canada, on the Gilles Villeneuve circuit, alongside the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix before the event at the Indianapolis circuit, from 13 to 17 July.
The sixth and final round on US soil is scheduled for September 7-11 at Sonoma Raceway.