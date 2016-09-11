11 settembre 2016

Hockenheim, 11 September 2016 – Day two of Round 5 of the Ferrari Challenge Europe at the Ferrari Racing Days of Hockenheim. The headline of the day is that a first 2016 title has been secured; it belongs to Sam Smeeth, who earned the Trofeo Pirelli Am championship, together with his sixth race win. In Coppa Shell, another success for Rick Lovat and a key win for Bjorn Grossmann, who increases his lead over Philipp Baron in the Trofeo Pirelli. Pirelli Am. Sam Smeeth had a virtually perfect season. The driver of Stratstone Ferrari earned his sixth win in nine races and clinched mathematical certainty of the title with two races still left in the calendar. The start of the English driver today was not one of his best, as he ended wide at the first turn and damaged his 458 Challenge EVO. However, he was able to regain first place already on the second lap, by overtaking Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa). Third place went to Henrik Hedman (Scuderia Autoropa) who finished ahead of Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa), the only driver who could still challenge Smeeth for the title. Trofeo Pirelli. Once again, the Trofeo Pirelli race bore the mark of the Octane 126 team. While Fabio Leimer had no rivals on Saturday, Bjorn Grossmann won Race-2. He overtook his teammate (who was having obvious tyre problems) two laps from the finish. On the strength of this success, Grossmann again increased his lead over his rival Philipp Baron (Rossocorsa), who could do no better than third place in the Hockenheim afternoon. Once again, with remarkable consistency, Alessandro Vezzoni (Rossocorsa-Pellin Racing) finished fourth, ahead of Marcello Puglisi (Rossocorsa). Coppa Shell. Just like Saturday the Coppa Shell race opened the schedule with an exciting race. At the start, Rick Lovat (Kessel Racing) was able to keep the lead ahead of Thomas Loefflad (StileF Squadra Corse) and Erich Prinoth (Ineco-MP Racing). However, the two made contact at the hairpin and Loefflad suffered the most, also involving Eric Cheung (Motor Service). Therefore, Thomas Gostner (Ineco-MP Racing) found himself behind Lovat and Prinoth and was quickly pressured by Fons Scheltema. The two came into contact and Gostner was on the losing end, even if, shortly after, a drive through came into effect for the Dutch Kessel Racing driver. At this point, Claudio Schiavoni (Scuderia Niki) found himself in third place, but shortly after he was challenged and overtaken by Jean-Claude Saada (Rossocorsa) and Kriton Lendoudis (Motor Service). Lovat finished a couple of seconds ahead of Prinoth, after clocking the fastest lap; Saada finished third conquering his first podium in the European series. Lovat and Prinoth also were first and second in Coppa Gentlemen, with Scheltema third, after a comeback to fourth place overall. Loefflad continues to lead the standings while Lovat has increased his advantage in Coppa Gentlemen. Manuela Gostner (Ineco-MP Racing) won the Ladies Cup race.