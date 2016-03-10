10 marzo 2016

Monza, 10 March 2016 - The first pre-season test session for the Ferrari Challenge Europe has concluded at Monza on an early Summer day. The track that will host the opening race of the season in just over a month. Rookies shine. The Ferrari Challenge Europe tests in Monza again confirmed the quality of the competitors and the 458 Challenge EVO. Indeed there were very few driver errors. Also the rookies, some of whom had come straight from the Ferrari Drivers Course, immediately pushed hard, drawing the most out of the car's performance. By its nature a test does not always truly reflect race performance, but this one saw Claudio Schiavoni and Deborah Mayer, for the new Scuderia Niki, and Roman Yakuskin of Rossocorsa Pellin-Racing, in the top positions. The workaholics today were Corinna and Thomas Gostner, who completed respectively 100 and 70 laps and Tommaso Rocca with 77. Full house at Monza. In the meantime, feverish preparations are underway for the first round of the season at Monza, scheduled for the first weekend in April. Almost 50 cars are expected at the legendary superfast racetrack with the usual division into Trofeo Pirelli (with Trofeo Pirelli and Pirelli AM classes) and Coppa Shell. The latter includes the special categories of Gentlemen's Cup for the over-55s, and Ladies Cup, which will include three competitors in 2016: the sisters Corinna and Manuela Gostner and rookie Deborah Mayer.