Winners’ comments from Race 2 at Portimão

Under clear blue skies and strong winds at the Autodromo International do Algarve, the second day of the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe unfolded. Following the thrilling races, we captured the emotions and satisfaction of the winners.

Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) clinched victory in the Trofeo Pirelli, redeeming a challenging start to the weekend: "Thanks to the team for their excellent work; it's an important success that puts me at the top of the standings."