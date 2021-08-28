Nurmi all over again

Luka Nurmi, who had gone down in history as the youngest winner of the Ferrari Challenge, is back on the top step of the podium after his triumph in the first round of the 2021 season at Monza. His second win came at the end of a rain-soaked Nürburgring race which the Formula Racing team standard-bearer dominated.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to win again after Monza, even though this weekend was quite a tough one for me. On the first lap I was behind Michelle Gatting and Niccolò Schirò, but I managed to pull back. The race ended behind the Safety Car. I am nevertheless very happy.”