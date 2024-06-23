Race-2 winners’ comments at Jerez

The searing temperatures in Andalusia made the races at the Jerez circuit even more challenging, with plenty of twists and turns, adrenaline, and spectacle. We gathered first impressions from the five class winners.
Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team) celebrated his first seasonal win in the Ferrari Challenge with an emphatic cry of “Forza Ferrari.”
Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) also scored his first victory, openly
declaring that his goal is to win the title.
Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) climbed the top step of the podium for the first time this year in the Coppa Shell. She celebrated, emphasising her love for the high-speed track and the Ferrari 296 Challenge at her disposal.
The Coppa Shell Am featured a thrilling duel, with Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team) ultimately triumphing. He was delighted to win in front of his wife and daughter. “We had a tough race with 40° outside, but the team did a wonderful job.”
Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) rejoiced, thanking the team and coach Stefano Gai for his fourth consecutive victory in the Trofeo Pirelli 488.