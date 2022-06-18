Driver comments from the Race-1 podium

John Wartique, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “If I have to be honest, the pole start didn’t benefit me at all. On the contrary, I completely misjudged the first moves. I changed gear too early and found myself duelling with Doriane Pin. I didn’t realise she was on my left and tried to push as hard as I could, also showing a bit of aggression. However, I am not the sort who likes to destroy other people’s cars, so I finally eased up. But on the other hand, it’s a circuit where first place is hard to manage. A circuit that I enjoyed in any case. Of course, it’s frustrating to set the best times all weekend and then finish second. We’ll try to do better tomorrow”.

Josef Král, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “Considering the circumstances, I can only be satisfied. I first knew I would drive this car only a few hours before free practice: I had never tested it and only did three laps! I didn’t know what to expect, which is why I am happy and surprised I managed to conquer the podium straight off. I still have to get used to the car. In the end, I enjoyed myself. It was sweltering, but it was exciting!".