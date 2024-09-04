Ferrari Challenge confirmed as support race at Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli will be the support race of the highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, scheduled for November 21–23. “The addition of the Ferrari Challenge series further demonstrates our commitment to delivering an even bigger and better racing spectacle than ever before,” said Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “Last year we made the dream of racing down Las Vegas Boulevard a reality, and we are thrilled that we can now offer fans twice the racing action for the price of a single ticket. Whether it be on or off-track, we are dedicated to providing fans with a truly unforgettable experience.”

“We are very proud and delighted to offer our Ferrari Challenge drivers the chance to compete on a circuit that has become instantly iconic, as part of the weekend that sees Formula 1 starring on the same track,” commented Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti. “The success of our one-make series is also based on offering customers the opportunity to compete on the best and most spectacular tracks in the world, and the setting provided by Las Vegas is undoubtedly unique in this respect.”

Provisional schedule (all times local):

Thursday, Nov. 21

- 8:05pm Practice

- 11:30pm: Qualifying

Friday, Nov. 22

- 8:10pm: Race 1

Saturday, Nov. 23

- 6:20pm: Race 2