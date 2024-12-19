Ferrari 499P and 499P Modificata: what sets them apart

This was one of the main attractions of the non-competitive season of the Corse Clienti programme: from the moment they were presented during the 2023 Finali Mondiali at Mugello, the 499P Modificata and the Sport Prototipi Clienti programme have captured the attention of clients and fans of the Prancing Horse alike. A car created for non-competitive track use to give Ferrari clients the opportunity for an extraordinary driving experience by letting them relive the exploits of the champions who triumphed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A car which, given how much the two models look like one another, has more than once been mistaken for its racing counterpart. While directly derived from the 499P, the 499P Modificata differs significantly from the former, and indeed the word “Modificata” in its name has always been used – in keeping with Ferrari tradition – to identify models which have undergone a substantial metamorphosis with the main goal of improving on the performance of the models they are based on.
The 499P Modificata is derived from the 499P used in the FIA WEC, but differs significantly from the latter in a number of key areas in terms of technical content and its intended usage on the track. These two projects were shaped by different philosophies: with one created to offer an emotive driving experience without the pressure of the chronometer and the other to give professional drivers a tool for ultimate performance on the race track. The most significant differences between the 499P Modificata and the competition 499P concern the following content and features: the electric front axle and all-wheel drive system; the “Push-to-Pass” function; the bespoke tyres developed by Pirelli; the completely recalibrated setup of the car, from the electronic control systems and the ICE engine maps to other components, which will be addressed in more detail in this article.
Tyres and wheels. The car reserved for the Sport Prototipi Clienti programme is equipped with Pirelli tyres (instead of the Michelin tyres fitted to the 499P) developed to maximise fun, with shorter warm-up times and more focus on consistent grip than peak performance. The goal for the development of these tyres was to let the driver make the most of each session on the track, as in many cases, gentlemen drivers have only a limited number of laps per session at their disposal. As a result, the dimensions of the front tyres are different (310/71 for the Pirelli tyres compared with 340/71 for the race Michelins), while both are fitted on 18” wheels.
All-wheel drive. All-wheel drive capability at any speed is one of the key characteristics of the 499P Modificata which, as it is not required to compete in races, is not subject to the constraints of racing regulations, which in the case of the 499P only permit the usage of traction from the front axle at speeds above 190 km/h. This means that gentlemen drivers can count on more traction in all conditions, including poor weather, for even more driving fun and safety.
Engine and gearbox. Like the 499P, the hybrid powertrain of the 499P Modificata consists of a rear-mid mounted internal combustion engine and an electric motor on the front axle. However, as it is not subject to the power limits of the race regulations, the 499P Modificata has more combined power on tap (640 kW) than its competition counterpart. The “Push-to-Pass” system, activated by a button at the back of the steering wheel, lets the gentlemen driver unleash an additional 120 kW (on top of the combined total output of 520 kW of the 499P) for a limited period of time during the lap, for an experience unlike anything else on earth.
The gearbox of the 499P Modificata is constructed from aluminium, while magnesium is used for the unit on the competition car, and the gear ratios employed on the two cars are also different. Regarding the engine, the specifications of the turbo units equipping the Modificata are also different.
Electronics, aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics. There are a number of other crucial differences between the two Sport Prototype models. Among these are specific ECU maps developed for the 499P Modificata. Even at first glance, it is clear that the Customer variant features specific aerodynamic solutions: the 499P Modificata has neither the lateral sidepods alongside the cabin nor the front flicks equipping the 499P, and the other evolutionary changes introduced on the latter for the São Paulo event are also absent. The brake cooling ducts are also different, as are a number of elements of the front and rear suspension, which use different setups than those implemented for the competition counterpart.
Two different worlds. These two cars are conceived for completely different applications with polar opposite purposes. The 499P Modificata – of which ten examples could be seen in action at the 2024 Finali Mondiali at Imola – will be driven exclusively by gentlemen driver owners in non-competitive situations, and was developed by drivers not engaged in racing; the competition 499P, on the other hand, is reserved for the professional drivers of the world endurance championship.