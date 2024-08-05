Face to face with Gary Redman

Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham) made his Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK competitive race debut back in 2019 with his Ferrari 488 Challenge, finishing an impressive second overall in the Coppa Shell class. Five years down the line, Redman has returned to the fold and has continued to impress this season, setting polesitter laps at both Snetterton and Donington in his latest car, the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

Earlier this month, Redman had an opportunity to sample the new Ferrari 296 Challenge; the latest edition in Maranello’s impressive linage of purpose-built, track-specific racing cars for their one-make series. We spoke with him to gain a unique insight into his history with the Ferrari Challenge UK series, as well as his thoughts on the new model which is set to debut in the UK series next year.

What was that first season like for you, and what did you think of the Ferrari 488 Challenge?

My first season in 2019 was an exciting time with 20 cars on the grid. I already had experience in Challenge cars from the Ferrari 360 Challenge to the Ferrari 430 Challenge, but I had never raced. It was a really exciting time, the first year was a big event and it was great. I thoroughly enjoyed it, especially with the Ferrari 488 Challenge. It’s an amazing car, but like any car, when you pushed the backend used to move around, so I set the car up for more understeer.

How does the original car compare to the 488 Challenge Evo you are driving this season? Have you found the upgrades easy to adapt to?

The package with the Evo kit has been really easy to adapt to. I got straight back into the car after having a break and it just feels tighter. Some of the drivers that are driving in in today's race (Donington) haven't experienced the Ferrari 488 Challenge without the Evo kit fitted, so they won't know what it's like. I think that gives me an advantage because I understand how it feels. There is so much more there when you turn in meaning you can ask more from the car knowing that it's not going to oversteer and that the back end is not going to come out.

You tested the new Ferrari 296 Challenge here at Donington. What did you think about the new GT car?

A silly, silly thing that I really like about the Ferrari 296 Challenge is that it has proper air-conditioning! On a hot day in a race car when you’ve got sweat going down to your eyeballs, it does help. The Brakes are so different too. On the 488 Challenge Evo, the first thing you do when braking is to put your foot through that brake pedal and then ease off. Whereas on the 296 Challenge, as soon as you touch it, it's stopping you. Then you can gradually get more on if you need it. The aero, the pick-up, everything with it is just completely night and day. When I drove the original 458 versus the 488, there was a difference just by the car being a lot quicker. But the 296 Challenge is completely different in every way with the handling of the car, the cornering, and the pickup from the twin-turbo V6 which just has so much torque.

What advice would you give to someone racing in the Ferrari Challenge for the first time?

My advice to someone racing in the Ferrari Challenge for the first time is to have a coach with you that knows the car and to be patient with it – you can get quicker, it just takes time! They are easy cars to get into and you can learn to drive it quick. The more you listen to the coach, the quicker you'll go. That’s the best advice.

Gary Redman will compete alongside his fellow Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell race drivers in the fifth and final round of the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK race series at Silverstone on 14-15 September.