Face-to-face with Andrea Levy

Although a first-time entrant, Andrea Levy’s two podium finishes in the season’s first three races have already shown that he is very competitive and one of the contenders for the Coppa Shell Am title. “I am a track day driver,” he admits with a smile as we meet him between sessions at the Balaton circuit. “I have had various track experiences with several cars, but these are my first official competitions.”

How are you settling in with the Ferrari Challenge and the Ferrari environment? “I feel terrific. It’s a big family, and being one of the Ferrari drivers is exciting. I feel perfectly at home with the 296 Challenge. It’s a car with a lot of downforce. I like how you can feel the downforce in fast corners. It has excellent braking, so it’s intuitive to drive. As I go along, I’ll learn to use it better and better, and I think I’ll have fun.”

Tell us a little about how your driving experience began. “As I said, on Saturdays and Sundays, I have long frequented Italy’s many beautiful circuits, from Mugello to Misano, Imola, Monza, and Vallelunga, where I go with road cars, perhaps with a slightly more refined set-up. I have had these track experiences, but until this year, none in racing.”

So, how did the stopwatch and racing impact you? How was it and how is it? “For me, the start is exciting and the most difficult part. But then, once I hit my stride, I feel good.”

What goals have you set for yourself this year? “The goal for this year is definitely to learn. I have noticed that there isn’t a big difference between the drivers in the class, so it will be a very balanced championship with different stars and winners. We’re all learning how to drive this new car and the various tracks, trying to improve and watching the times of the Trofeo Pirelli drivers.”

How do you prepare for a race, physically and mentally? “You certainly need to be very focused. So, sleep well, eat light; fruit, and vegetables. Above all, I study telemetry a lot, so I spend loads of time with engineers. I also have a simulator, but I don’t use that much. I prefer to spend the days before the races with the engineers and study the data and telemetry with my teammates. Understanding mistakes and correcting your driving is a truly fascinating experience.”