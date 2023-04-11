Eric Lo unstoppable in Race 2 at Fuji

In the Trofeo Pirelli class, Nobuhiro Imada secured pole position, but was forced into a spin when Yudai Uchida, who had started second on the grid, closed in on him and the two cars collided. This resulted in Uchida taking the lead, although he was later penalised with a drive-through and dropped to sixth overall for causing the accident. Imada's car suffered damage, forcing him to return to the pits for repairs and dropping him to 19th overall, yet he managed to take the chequered flag and secure second place in his class.

Meanwhile, Makoto Fujiwara achieved a triumphant victory in the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, leading the race from the start and finishing second overall behind Coppa Shell class winner Lo. Masato Yoneoka also achieved a class win, taking first place in the Coppa Shell Am class and retaining his lead for the entirety of the race. The second round of the Ferrari Challenge Japan will take place at Autopolis in Oita Prefecture from 5-6 May.

