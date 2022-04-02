Engstler wins on his debut

Not everyone wins on their debut, but German driver Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) achieved this incredible feat at Portimao.

“Well, what can I say? I’m overjoyed! It was my first race in the Ferrari Challenge, after all. It’s true; I admit I was also a little lucky because, at the start, the two cars in front of me collided and I only just missed being involved in the accident. After this turbulent first lap, I stepped on the accelerator and, after I reached the front of the pack successfully managed the race. I would like to thank my team from the bottom of my heart: the best team anyone could ask for! They did an amazing job and delivered a perfect car. I’m truly delighted. Thanks to everyone, it was fantastic!”.

