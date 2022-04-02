  • Store

Engstler wins on his debut

Portimão 02 aprile 2022

Not everyone wins on their debut, but German driver Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) achieved this incredible feat at Portimao.

“Well, what can I say? I’m overjoyed! It was my first race in the Ferrari Challenge, after all. It’s true; I admit I was also a little lucky because, at the start, the two cars in front of me collided and I only just missed being involved in the accident. After this turbulent first lap, I stepped on the accelerator and, after I reached the front of the pack successfully managed the race. I would like to thank my team from the bottom of my heart: the best team anyone could ask for! They did an amazing job and delivered a perfect car. I’m truly delighted. Thanks to everyone, it was fantastic!”.

02 aprile, 2022