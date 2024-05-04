Engstler and Valint, first triumphs at Mugello

Trofeo Pirelli. Franz Engstler, champion of both the Coppa Shell 2022 and the Trofeo Pirelli Am 2023, made his debut in the main Ferrari Challenge series with a win at the end of a gripping race, which ended behind the Safety Car after a mid-pack collision – without consequences for the drivers – some three minutes before the race’s conclusion. Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) closely trailed in second place, while Timo Glock (Autohaus Ulrich) secured third. Glock initially crossed the chequered flag first but received a five-second sanction for exceeding track limits during an overtaking move at the start. The former Formula 1 driver, making his Ferrari Challenge debut, set the fastest time in qualifying with 1'47"199, then later in the race with a 1'49"618 marker.

It was a tight battle in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, with Claus Zibrandtsen getting the better of the day's pole-sitter, Marco Zanasi (CDP - Pinetti Motorsport). The Danish driver also picked up the bonus point for the fastest lap in the class with 1'50"997. Third place on the podium went to Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing).