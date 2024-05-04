Engstler and Valint, first triumphs at Mugello

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe 2024 got underway at Mugello for its 32nd edition, with a 70-strong entry list and the new Ferrari 296 Challenge, the ninth car in the history of the Prancing Horse single-marque series. Special guest in the paddock Oliver Bearman, Reserve Driver Scuderia Ferrari HP. The opening race at the Tuscan circuit witnessed Franz Engstler (Gohm Motorsport – Engstler) clinching victory in the Trofeo Pirelli category. In the Am class, the triumph went to Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing). Victories for Tibor Valint (Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa) in the Coppa Shell and Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team) in the Coppa Shell Am, while Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) took top honours among the drivers in the class dedicated to the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.
Trofeo Pirelli. Franz Engstler, champion of both the Coppa Shell 2022 and the Trofeo Pirelli Am 2023, made his debut in the main Ferrari Challenge series with a win at the end of a gripping race, which ended behind the Safety Car after a mid-pack collision – without consequences for the drivers – some three minutes before the race’s conclusion. Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) closely trailed in second place, while Timo Glock (Autohaus Ulrich) secured third. Glock initially crossed the chequered flag first but received a five-second sanction for exceeding track limits during an overtaking move at the start. The former Formula 1 driver, making his Ferrari Challenge debut, set the fastest time in qualifying with 1'47"199, then later in the race with a 1'49"618 marker.
It was a tight battle in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, with Claus Zibrandtsen getting the better of the day's pole-sitter, Marco Zanasi (CDP - Pinetti Motorsport). The Danish driver also picked up the bonus point for the fastest lap in the class with 1'50"997. Third place on the podium went to Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing).
Coppa Shell. The victory was claimed by Tibor Valint, making his return to the Ferrari Challenge after 14 years' absence, thanks to an excellent start that allowed him to overtake pole-sitter Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team). Valint, who set the fastest lap time of 1'50"482, maintained a commanding lead in the race, crossing the finish line ahead of Henri Hassid (Kessel Racing) and John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham).
In the Coppa Shell Am, Andreas König recovered from third position on the grid to claim the win, with a fastest lap of 1'53"040, ahead of poleman Zois Skrimpias (Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM) and Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car).
488. Fabrizio Fontana of Formula Racing asserted his dominance in the class dedicated to the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, clinching victory in his series debut by converting pole position into a triumphant finish, ahead of the two Swedes, Christian Kinch (Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing) and Tommy Lindroth (Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team).
Programme. Sunday, 5 May will see the second day of racing at the Mugello circuit. Kicking off at 9 a.m. with the Coppa Shell and 488 qualifying sessions, followed by the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 10 a.m. and the Coppa Shell Am qualifying at 11.00 a.m. The races get underway with the same order at 2 p.m., 3.10 p.m. and 4.20 p.m.