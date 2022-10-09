Drivers’ comments after Race-2 at Mugello

Mugello is one of the world’s most famous circuits. Its continuous ups and downs and technical turns test even the most experienced drivers. This weekend, it hosted the penultimate round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli. The Prancing Horse one-make series hailed three new champions in Tuscany: Doriane Pin in the Trofeo Pirelli; Franz Engstler in the Coppa Shell; and Alexander Nussbaumer in the Coppa Shell Am.







Trofeo Pirelli

John Wartique, winner Trofeo Pirelli: “Of course, I’m very pleased. After all, winning is the goal of every race. It wasn’t an easy weekend because there were many participants and heavy traffic on the track, which is also why I failed to set an adequate time in qualifying. At that point, before today’s green light, I realised that I would have to come up with something and get cracking if I wanted to at least make the podium. So I gave it everything at the start and took the first corner perfectly. From there on, I managed the race well until victory”.

Thomas Neubauer, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “I’m not satisfied. For me, coming second means I am the best of the losers. I had a good start, but then John (Wartique, ed.) handled the first corner better, took the lead and held it until the end, so he deserves first place”.

Doriane Pin, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “Winning the title is a powerful feeling. It was the season’s goal, and we achieved it. I speak in the plural because the credit goes not only to me but to the whole team and the people who worked to achieve this goal. I am very proud and hope this is the first in a long series of titles. I liked the Mugello circuit because it’s a fast track, and it’s difficult to pass when you are behind a rival. It is challenging, and I thoroughly enjoyed it”.