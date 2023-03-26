Driver comments from the Trofeo Pirelli Race 2 at Valencia

In the second round of the Trofeo Pirelli at Valencia, Eliseo Donno and Franz Engstler produced twin wins in their respective classes. Once again on day two in Spain, there was no lack of thrilling battles.





Eliseo Donno, winner of Trofeo Pirelli: ‘We got off to the best possible start; we hope to continue like this for the rest of the season. For now, I have to say a big thank you to my team for all their work: I had already noticed very positive signs from the tests, and in fact, after free practice and qualifying, I was very confident ahead of the race.’





Max Mugelli, second in Trofeo Pirelli: ‘Yesterday I got on the podium at the end of Race 1, this morning I managed to start from the front row after a good qualifying session and now this result: I’m really satisfied. I knew that Donno was faster and so I focused on who was behind me, using all my experience. When I heard about the penalty given to Fleming, it calmed me down. I wish to thank the whole team, my family and everyone who has supported me.’





Szymon Ładniak: third in Trofeo Pirelli: ‘I am very satisfied with my final position. We have worked very well as a team, and this showed in the results: in fact today’s race went better than yesterday’s. Even though it was a long race, I had fun. Now I will start focusing on the next round of the championship.’





Franz Engstler winner of Trofeo Pirelli Am: