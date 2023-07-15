Driver comments from the Trofeo Pirelli Race-1 at Estoril

Szymon Ladniak, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “I am satisfied with the pace I managed to keep during the race: we worked hard all Friday, so I am very happy with the result we managed to achieve. I have to thank my team because they did a fantastic job. At one point I thought I could win, because I was really close to Thomas Fleming, but in the end, he proved to be the fastest so, it’s OK. Let's see what happens tomorrow.”

Max Mugelli, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a difficult race where I had to manage the tyres as best I could. In the first three laps I struggled to try to catch up with the leaders because they had gained ground. After the restart I improved my position but, as the race was almost over, I settled for third place. At this point we start concentrating on tomorrow’s race.”

Franz Engstler, winner of the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It is a very challenging weekend. Qualifying did not go so well, because, due to tyre management, I was only able to give my all on one lap. Despite the starting position, I am satisfied because qualifying allowed me to arrive prepared for the race. I had a good start, but twice the car overheated and I went into Safety Mode. Initially I thought there was a fault, but by resetting the settings several times, the engine came back up to speed and I kept as fast as I could on every lap. It’s incredible this first place, I’m very happy and I want to thank my team who did a great job.”