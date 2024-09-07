Driver comments from the Race 1 winners at Nürburgring

The sixth round of the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, held at the iconic Nürburgring circuit in Germany, delivered a thrilling first day of races, crowning champions in the Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am classes. The battle in the Trofeo Pirelli remains open, with local hero Luca Ludwig celebrating an emotional victory in front of his many fans. "It was a tough race," he said. "I had to push hard because the competitors, especially Giacomo Altoè, are really strong. But I'm absolutely thrilled to have won here at home."
In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) secured another victory, moving him closer to the title. “We’re nearing the end of the season,” he commented, “and it’s crucial to score points towards the championship. I'm very happy to return to winning after the summer break.”
As mentioned, the titles in the two Coppa Shell classes have been decided. In the main class, French driver Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) secured a crucial third place, while the day's winner, Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing), expressed his delight at redemption on the Nürburgring circuit after several less fortunate performances in his career.
"It's incredible, it will take some time for it to sink in," exclaimed Zois Skrimpias (Ineco Reparto Corse RAM), who dedicated his title "to the team and coach for their extraordinary work." He also made a special dedication to his family, especially his son, who was attending the circuit for the first time, and expressed his gratitude to the Ferrari staff and family. His focus now shifts to Imola and the Finali Mondiali in October.
Lastly, a maiden victory for the experienced driver Tommy Lindroth (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team), who expressed his gratitude to everyone with a special dedication to his home country, Sweden.