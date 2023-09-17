Driver comments from the Coppa Shell Race-2 podium at Spa

Roger Grouwels, runner-up in Coppa Shell: “I am very pleased with today’s result. Behind me Ernst Kirchmayr was very aggressive and I was equally aggressive trying to take first place. The tyres were too worn and mid-race I was trying to manage them as best I could. I was also lucky because I think Kirchmayr had the same problem, so I was able to finish the race without too many problems. I go home very happy.”

Ernst Kirchmayr, third place in Coppa Shell: “I am very happy about this third place because it was a very demanding race. In front of me was Grouwels, who gave me no chance of overtaking.”

Giuseppe Ramelli, winner Coppa Shell Am: “I am thrilled with today’s victory because winning at Spa is really special. I got off to a good start; I knew I could keep a very fast pace. I never gave up and I could see that I was able to get away from Isozaki who is my toughest competitor. It was a hard race, I tried to hold a steady pace as all it takes is a moment and they can catch you up. And then Spa is probably my favourite track.”