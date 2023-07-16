Comments from Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 podium at Estoril

Race-2 at Estoril was very intense, with the winners of the first race on Saturday afternoon triumphing again: Thomas Fleming was first over the line in the Trofeo Pirelli, while Franz Engstler celebrated victory in the Am.
Thomas Fleming, winner Trofeo Pirelli: “The Estoril weekend was magnificent for me and my HR Owen - FF Corse team. Pole position, fastest lap and victory: I couldn’t be happier, and obviously, my result is very useful for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli standings. I want to thank my parents, all the fans, FF Corse and the sponsors because without their support, I wouldn’t be able to race. I’m happy to have all these people supporting me.”
Eliseo Donno, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “I’m happy even though we struggled this weekend. That can happen: races are like that. There are ups and downs. The important thing is to bounce back. Hopefully, we can do better at Spa. We had problems this weekend because of the intense heat, but the team already knows how to solve that. See you in Belgium, where we’ll try to win.”
Max Mugelli, third Trofeo Pirelli: “Obviously, I’m pleased with my two podiums this weekend. As far as today’s race goes, we need to take account of the fact that Thomas Fleming and Eliseo Donno have more stamina than me due to age. They are much younger: if we add up their years, the final total is still less than my age... Yesterday, during qualifying, I had a few problems that compromised my starting position, but I nevertheless claimed third place. Today I followed Fleming and Donno while keeping a close eye on Szymon Ladniak and, when I saw he was having some problems, I thought of Engstler and tried to maintain a high pace, thus coming away with a well-deserved third place. I’m delighted because I aimed to defend my third position in the Trofeo Pirelli standings.”
Franz Engstler, winner Trofeo Pirelli Am: “Race-2 was really tough, a close battle to the finish. At the start, I pushed hard and moved ahead, but I had brake and tyre problems throughout the second half of the race. As if that wasn’t enough, I had Hanno Laskowski behind me who was pressing more and more: I really had to battle until the last corner. But let me say: great kudos to Hanno because he fought with real intensity but was always very fair. I thank my team because they delivered a perfect car and gave me a fantastic weekend.”
Hanno Laskowski, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was an incredible race: Franz Engstler pressed me like crazy the whole time. I think I can say that we produced one of the most exciting battles of the entire season. A tension-filled duel that ended in a photo finish. Great race by Franz, and that’s also why I am delighted with this second place.”
Marco Zanasi, third Trofeo Pirelli Am: “My start was much better than yesterday, even though it wasn’t perfect. Maybe we pushed too much initially and then paid for it in the second half. I fought hard to defend my position, and we finished in third place, so very good.”