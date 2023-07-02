Comments from the race 1 podium at Fuji

Four drivers emerged victorious in the blazing midsummer heat of Race 1 at the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan: Yudai Uchida, Eric Lo, Michael Choi, and Masato Yoneoka, who managed their tyres and drove a consistent race until the finish line.

Yudai Uchida, first classified Trofeo Pirelli: “Today the track temperature was higher than we expected and this was a determining factor during the race in tyre management. Anyway, I stayed on the track and kept a good distance from the chasers, giving my best. Race 2 is coming up later and it should be a piece of cake, double header races are no issue for me”.

Kazuyuki Yamaguchi, first classified Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I was elated with the result of Race 1, as it had exceeded my expectations; my starting position was low, but my start was strong and I was able to expertly manage my tyres which allowed me to overtake my competitors”.

Michael Choi, first classified Coppa Shell: “I am beyond ecstatic with the result of the race today; it was beyond anything I had expected! I attribute much of my success to the advice my coach had given me on the starting line. Following his advice, I was able to edge out my competition and come in first place”.

Masato Yoneoka, first classified Coppa Shell Am: “I had managed to stay calm and give it my all on the track. I may have been excessive in my expectations, which led to a minor mistake. However, I managed to remain consistent and ultimately finished the race. As I look forward to the next race, I am determined to emerge victorious".