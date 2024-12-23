Coletta: “A highly satisfying 2024 for Corse Clienti”

Now in its 32nd season, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli continues to set new entry records, partly because of the debut of the 296 Challenge. The car has already attracted attention in the European and North American international series and, starting in 2025, will also play a prominent role in the regional series of the UK, Japan, and Australasia. The curtain has come down on a 2024 marked by continued success and new challenges overcome, including in the non-competitive activities managed by the Corse Clienti department. This was clearly demonstrated by participation levels at the Finali Mondiali in Imola, where fans could marvel at no less than ten examples of the 499P Modificata on the track. It was a year brimming with passion and hard work, as Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti recounted.

The Sport Prototipi Clienti programme stands out among the new additions for 2024: what is the verdict on season one?

The Corse Clienti department’s range of activities off the track has expanded, introducing something truly special in 2024: the Sport Prototipi Clienti programme. The star is the 499P Modificata, a car derived from the 499P racing car that competes in the FIA WEC but featuring substantial differences. While the competition Hypercar is achieving remarkable results in the top class of endurance racing, including two consecutive victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 499P Modificata has also garnered enthusiasm and considerable appreciation from clients who have driven it in non-competitive events. Seeing the 499P Modificata in action, particularly at the Finali Mondiali at Imola, was truly special – a dream that only Ferrari can turn into reality. From Mugello in March, when the first unit was driven on track by its first client, to Imola, where we celebrated the milestone of ten cars, we witnessed these cars, a thrilling spectacle.

What’s the feedback from clients?

The comments have all focused on the happiness, excitement, pride and serenity experienced when driving the 499P Modificata. These feelings stem from the opportunity to drive a car that is unique in its kind. For us, bringing the 499P Modificata to the track is an unparalleled source of pride. Many clients who have purchased it also own F1 Clienti and XX Programme cars, and their feedback has been positive, even when compared to driving single-seaters.

The F1 Clienti and XX Programme seasons also ended on a high note. What is the “secret” of these programmes?

We are talking about activities that represent the elite of our non-competitive track offering . Participant numbers show no signs of decline after several years of experience with F1 Clienti and XX Programme; indeed, they are increasing. At this year’s Finali Mondiali at Imola, we managed over 80 cars, including those of the Club Competizioni GT. That’s a remarkable success that no other manufacturer can replicate or imitate. Bringing all these cars to the track simultaneously is extraordinary and unique, and it makes us very proud. So I would like to thank all the staff involved, from mechanics to engineers to logistics personnel, who play an incredible role in our events.

How would you describe the work that makes this kind of event possible?

It’s a non-stop effort, even during the Christmas period. Logistics is the backbone of all the programmes. Consider, for example, managing warehouses, coordinating customs procedures for each car, shipping spare parts to many countries worldwide, and organising travel for the personnel involved in these activities.

The work of everyone involved and the coordination of every relevant area and aspect are equally important – like the director’s role in the making of a movie. The coordinator has to forge connections between the workshop, logistics, partners and external suppliers. It’s a concerted effort among all my closest collaborators. We could not achieve such goals without this harmony and unity of purpose.

Among the client offerings, Club Competizioni GT allows iconic cars that have made Ferrari history to return to the track in a non-competitive context...

It’s one of the youngest programmes – the last to be introduced before the advent of Sport Prototipi Clienti – and, thanks to the 488 GT Modificata, it has seen growing participation and continues to enjoy outstanding success. The shared spirit among Club Competizioni GT participants, both on and off the track, is based on friendship and reflects the quality of the project, which goes far beyond merely driving the cars on the most exclusive circuits.

Brand Ambassadors play an essential role in the client programmes. How important is their presence?

They are invaluable figures. One of Ferrari’s distinctive traits is its ability to foster long-term relationships with certain drivers. These drivers often start to race with us at a very young age and then remain part of our family in various roles. This is the common thread linking, among others, Andrea Bertolini, Toni Vilander, Olivier Beretta and Giancarlo Fisichella – professionals who have written pages of history with us and have a detailed knowledge of the Ferrari world. They understand how to engage with our sport-oriented clients and, at the same time, work with our staff to continue offering unique experiences.

The year 2024 also saw the success of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, now in its 32nd season. How has the one-make series gone?

The first season of the 296 Challenge saw us achieve new records, with over 80 entries in both international series – Europe and North America. This makes us proud and confirms the quality of the project. Clients have given positive feedback on the car, which is faster, simpler, and more enjoyable to drive than the previous model, the 488 Challenge Evo – a car that had already garnered much praise. The purchase orders received testify to this project’s remarkable success. Indeed, the best ambassadors for our 296 Challenge are the drivers who have raced with us this year. The level of competition in the one-make series is also exceptionally high, not only in sporting terms but also in the organisational aspects, which are no less essential to us.

In 2025, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia will be introduced. What are your expectations?

We kicked off the trend for regional series a few years ago: first, we launched the UK championship in 2019, followed by the Japanese one in 2023. We have chosen to continue this journey by expanding to Australia, where we have been present for several years with Club Challenge activities. The time was ripe to introduce the new racing series. The first year will be an initiation period and undoubtedly challenging, but many drivers and teams have already confirmed their participation. For the Ferrari Challenge, this represents an exciting new challenge to add to the existing ones. Australasia is becoming increasingly significant in the racing world, as evidenced by the commercial success of the 296 GT3.

What role do partners play in the “universe” of activities described?

These projects achieve their goals and are strengthened thanks to our clients, the broader Ferrari organisation, and the partners who believe in us – partners whose numbers continue to grow. We can only thank them and our colleagues, who work constantly to expand our partnership with them.