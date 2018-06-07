07 giugno 2018

Misano Adriatico – The Ferrari Challenge Europe is all set for round four at Misano Adriatico track. Unusually, this weekend’s races are all at night, kicking off on Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and 10:15 pm. Special guest. Andrea Bertolini will be race advisor at Misano. The Sassuolo driver is preparing to take to the track in the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the wheel of an LMP2 class prototype. Bertolini triumphed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GTE-Am class in 2015 together with Russians Victor Shaytar and Aleksey Basov. Trofeo Pirelli. Just 16 points separate Nicklas Nielsen and Bjorn Grossmann in the Trofeo Pirelli. The Dane of Formula Racing and the German of Octane 126 have so far shared the spoils except for Race 1 at Spa-Francorchamps, won by an extraordinary Florian Merckx. Chris Froggatt is comfortably ahead in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, although Fabienne Wohlwend is ready to do battle after her victory in Race 2 in Belgium. Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell sees a very open fight between leader Erich Prinoth (Ineco-MP Racing) and pursuers Christoph Hurni (Team Zenith Sion-Lausanne), Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) and Thomas Gostner. After a one-two at Mugello Prinoth limited the damage in the next two rounds while Hurni and Cheung put in good performances at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps to put themselves back in the running for the title. Gostner (Ineco-MP Racing) is making consistency his strong point. In the Coppa Shell Am Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa) tops the standings 18 points in front of Murat Cuhadaroglu (Kessel Racing) and 18.5 ahead of Alexander Nussbaumer (Formula Racing).