27 dicembre 2016

Maranello, 27 December 2016 – Ferrari.com continues the 2016 Ferrari Challenge APAC season review with second of the three episodes. Today we talk about Trofeo Pirelli Am. The Suzuka intruder. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am class the fight for the title has remained undecided right down to the wire in a very open and hard fought season that has seen seven different winners. American driver James Weiland surprised everyone in the first round of the year, hitting excellent form to win both races on Japan’s famous Suzuka circuit with its “figure-eight” layout. Lebanon’s Tani Hanna, the hero at Abu Dhabi, had to surrender in Race-2 to the overwhelming power of Eric Cheung, a vastly experienced driver with over 100 races in the 458 Challenge EVO. Xin Jin. In Shanghai, after a below par start to the season, Xin Jin came to life dominating both races on his home circuit and extending this winning streak to the first race of the next round at Sepang. However, Cheung triumphed in Race-2 to move back up the standings. Singapore, the scene of probably the most challenging race overall in the APAC class, saw home driver Greg Teo triumph on the Marina Bay track. However, the next day familiarity with the circuit no longer proved decisive, with Huilin Han winning the race ahead of Max Go and Xin Jin. Finali Mondiali. The Chinese driver fought back with his fourth triumph of the season in Race-1 at Fuji, while the second round went to local driver Hiroyuki Kishimoto who had been close to victory in Race-1. The title was awarded to Xin Jin on Saturday at the Finali Mondiali.