Maranello, 24 December 2016 – Ferrari.com continues the 2016 Ferrari Challenge Europe season review with second of the three episodes. Today we talk about Trofeo Pirelli Am. Star. It was already clear in 2015 that Sam Smeeth had talent, with more than one good race under his belt. However, no one expected him to literally dominate the Trofeo Pirelli Am. The Strastone Ferrari standard-bearer, technologically supported by FF Corse, who usually competes with Ferrari in GT competitions, started with a second place in Race-1 at Monza, won by 2015 runner-up Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa). But the next day Smeeth made no mistake, starting a winning streak that held through the Mugello round and also continued at Le Mans, in the most prestigious race of the season. Sochi was the least successful outing of the British driver’s season, it being the only track where he failed to register a single win. In Race-1 he finished second behind the young talent of the SMP Academy, Vladimir Atoev (Motor Service-SMP Racing), while in Race-2 he slipped as low as fifth behind Atoev and the three Rossocorsa drivers, Tommaso Rocca, James Weiland and John Farano. Title at Hockenheim. However, he recovered from this blip at Hockenheim, winning both races on the famous German circuit to secure the title. Still hungry for more, Sam also triumphed in the two races at Jerez de la Frontera and Daytona. Fight for second. Then trailing far behind Smeeth came Rocca (a second and three third places), Farano (two seconds and three thirds) and Nelson (with two seconds and two thirds in addition to the Monza victory) who put on a show at the Finali Mondiali for the honour of being runner-up. And let’s not forget the speed of Scuderia Autoropa driver, Henrik Hedman (three times second and twice third), of Andrea Benenati (StileF Squadra Corse, third in Race-1 at Monza), Andreas Segler (StileF, third in Race-2 at Monza) and Steve Wyatt, second at Le Mans with the 458 Challenge EVO of Motor Service.