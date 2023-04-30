Stuart Marston, 2nd Place: “Really close, with obviously Paul Hogarth being a Pirelli driver last year and stepping down. And to see all of the other Pirelli drivers just ahead of me, it was nice to see they weren’t leaving. So, the gains over the winter with the testing and the training have paid off. Onto Oulton Park, a tricky circuit but I want to hopefully get another step up the podium. Really, really, happy with second place.”

Jonathan Satchell, 3rd Place: “It was astonishing, I wasn’t expecting it, but this man here [Paul Simmerson], gave me a great race! It was a really good tussle, and I really enjoyed it. He gave it away rather than I won it, but hey-ho, it’s still a podium and I am thrilled. I needed to stay close with him to get that, so it’s really good.”