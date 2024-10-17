A journey through Ferrari's racing history

In the paddock of the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, on the occasion of the Finali Mondiali, the display area was an unmissable feature, offering the public a wonderful showcase to admire up close the Prancing Horse cars that have made motorsport history.

A selection of 39 cars was exhibited from 15 to 21 October, accompanying the programme of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari, ranging from the oldest, the 1948 166 MM, to the 296 Challenge, which debuted in the single-marque series in North America and Europe in 2024. Among them were many iconic cars, including the Ferrari 330 P4, which won the 24 Hours at Daytona in 1967 in the famous parade finish with three Prancing Horse cars occupying the top three places. Speaking of the race held in Florida, the 296 GT3, which triumphed this past January in the 62nd edition of the Daytona race, was also on display.

Numerous single-seaters were also present, such as the 312B3, known as ‘Spazzaneve’ (Snowplough), remembered for introducing the concepts used to develop the 312 T series, which brought the Prancing Horse back to the top of Formula 1 in the 1970s.

On the subject of success, part of the exhibition was dedicated to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s oldest and most prestigious endurance race, to celebrate the two 499P cars that claimed victory in the most recent editions: the Hypercar number 50, which won in June 2024, and number 51, which triumphed the year before in the Centenary edition at Circuit de la Sarthe.

Also featured in the line-up at Imola was the 250 GTO, considered one of the most successful racing Ferraris. The display area remains a fixture of the Finali Mondiali, allowing visitors to relive the thrills of Prancing Horse’s racing history.