499P Modificata and 296 Challenge, the stars at Goodwood

The Goodwood Festival of Speed, a cherished event for all motorsport enthusiasts, will take place this weekend in the renowned Sussex venue. As always, Ferrari will feature prominently with an impressive display – both static and dynamic – of its road and competition cars.

The knowledgeable and enthusiastic festival-goers will have the opportunity to admire the 499P Modificata, a car derived from the prototype that triumphed in two consecutive editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, most recently in 2024 with Nicklas Nielsen, Miguel Molina, and Antonio Fuoco. Additionally, the 296 Challenge will be on show, making its competitive debut in the British single-marque series starting from 2025.

There will also be an FXX-K Evo from the XX Programme and F1 Clienti and Scuderia Ferrari HP single-seaters. These will include an F2001 and an F2007, while at the wheel of the 2018 SF71H will be Oliver Bearman, reserve driver of Scuderia Ferrari HP.